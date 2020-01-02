Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Hogeye Cemetery
Celeste, TX
MICKEY GRIFFIS

Mickey Joe Griffis, age 67, of Tom Bean, Texas, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Texas City, Texas.
He is survived by his four children; Michael Griffis of Celeste, Texas, Bobby Griffis of Denison, Texas, Nathan Schroder of Colorado, Mikie Griffis of Tom Bean, Texas, sisters; Mary Cox of Whitewright, Texas, Patricia Griffis of Bedford, Texas, brother; Jerry Griffis, and eight grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m at Hogeye Cemetery in Celeste, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
