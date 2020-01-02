|
Mickey Joe Griffis, age 67, of Tom Bean, Texas, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Texas City, Texas.
He is survived by his four children; Michael Griffis of Celeste, Texas, Bobby Griffis of Denison, Texas, Nathan Schroder of Colorado, Mikie Griffis of Tom Bean, Texas, sisters; Mary Cox of Whitewright, Texas, Patricia Griffis of Bedford, Texas, brother; Jerry Griffis, and eight grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m at Hogeye Cemetery in Celeste, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020