MIKE ASHLEY
1949 - 2020
Michael (Mike) Lloyd Ashley entered heaven on the evening of June the 9th in Houston Texas.
Mike was born on September 4, 1949, in Denison Texas and graduated from Denison High School in 1967. Mike was a successful commercial real estate broker for many years in the Dallas and Houston areas. Mike enjoyed to hunt and raise Labrador retrievers, kennel dogs and off-road in his jeep. Mike had an infectious personality and zeal for life. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tommy and Christine Ashley of Denison TX, and beloved Lab "Brandee."
Mike is survived by his devoted companion Anita Detweiler of Houston and her children, brother Mark Ashley and wife Leah of Pottsboro, nephew Austin Ashley and niece Abbi Bergman.
Mike was cremated according to his wishes and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Fall.
Donations or Memorials can be made in his name to the Southside Baptist Church of Denison Texas Building Fund.
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 13, 2020.
