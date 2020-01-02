Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
MIKE BENSLEY


1963 - 2019
MIKE BENSLEY Obituary
Michael James Bensley, born March 20, 1963, chosen by Dell and Henry Bensley to be their son, passed away on December 29, 2019. He took his last breath here and opened his eyes to behold the glory of Heaven.
Mike was a member of First Baptist Church Collinsville. He enjoyed fishing with family, watching baseball and loving on his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Shawn Bensley; son, Tyler Bensley; mother, Dell Bensley; brothers, John Fees and Bill Geis, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who thought he was "the cool uncle".
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Henry Bensley and his brother, Joe Bensley.
Funeral services honoring Mike will be held at 10:00 AM on January 2, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Jerry Davis. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. There will be a time of visitation held for friends and family from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the funeral home.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
