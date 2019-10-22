|
On Tuesday October 15th Mike Dempsey passed away at the age of 62. Mike was born on August 3rd, 1957 in Moline Illinois. Mike studied film at University; always having a love of film production which eventually led him to a career in the industry. The most notable projects he worked on were Sex, Lies, and Videotape, Caged Fear, and The Curse of the inferno.
Even more than his colorful career in film, Mike was known for his ability to spin a yarn. People he encountered were never strangers for long because he engaged and connected with people of all walks of life. No matter how long you had known him there were always a million stories left that you had never heard before.
Mike could connect with anyone and everyone and was known for lighting up a room with his personality and amicable antics. He was a skilled card player and shared his love for cards and games with those in his life. Mike was also known for his nose for cigars, and he always had boxes of exotic smelling ones on hand that he enjoyed on beautiful Texas evenings.
Mike was the father to two daughters; Madi Giovanni and Katherine Parker, and grandfather to one; Ellie Parker. He also leaves behind father, Earl Dempsey, sister Wendy Mueller and husband Jack, niece Casey Monk, and great nephew, George Taylor IV.
Family will be holding a private memorial service but in lieu of flowers are accepting donations to Meals on Wheels Texoma in his name.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019