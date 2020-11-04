Or Copy this URL to Share

Mike Hanning, age 74, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Mike leaves behind his family, wife of 42 years, Barbara Hanning, children, Alyssa (Hanning) Cartwright, Trisha (Hanning) Quintanilla, four grandchildren, brother, Carroll Hanning.

The Celebration of Life, for Mr. Hanning, will be held at 10:00 am. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Western Heights Church of Christ with Mitch Wiggains and Isiah Joshua officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

