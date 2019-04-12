|
Mike McCollum, 61, of Calera Okla, died April 9, 2019 at his home in Calera.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. April 12, at Durant Church of Christ. Travis Huffman will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Janet of the home: his children Brooke Coley of Durant, Okla, and Erica Ajayi of Yukon; two grandchildren; mother Barbara McCollum of Calera, Okla; sister Cheryl Childers of Topeka, KS.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Calera Church of Christ, PO Box 413, Calera, Oklahoma 74730.
The services are under the direction of Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Okla www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019
