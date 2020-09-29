Mildred A. (Draper) Sims, a resident of Caddo, Oklahoma, died on September 26, 2020 at the age of 93.

Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on September 29th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday September 30th at the Caddo 1st Baptist Church with Bro. Mac Chambers officiating.

She will be laid to rest at the Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, Oklahoma.

Mrs. Sims is survived by her children, Rosalyne Pickens and husband John of Durant, Oklahoma, Cathy Branch and husband John of Caddo, Oklahoma and son, Dale Sims and wife Nancy of Porter, Texas, 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren, siblings, Dean Draper of Keller, Texas, Don Draper of Cross Plains, Texas, Wendell Draper of Cross Plains, Texas, Danny Draper of Durant, Oklahoma, and Wanda Dunn of Bedford, Texas.

