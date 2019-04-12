Mildred McEver Brinkley, 93, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Palestine.

Mildred was born May 5, 1925 in Denison, the daughter of Thomas and Julia McEver. She married the love of her life, Harold Brinkley, June 26, 1942 in Denison. They were faithful members of Calvary Baptist Church for over 50 years. Together they enjoyed traveling around the country. Mildred devoted her life to faithfully serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Brinkley leaves behind her beloved family, daughter Linda Rench of Palestine; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and her brother Carl McEver. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband of 70 years, H. L. Brinkley, two sisters and a brother.

Graveside services will 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Fairview Cemetery with Chaplain Chuck Dodd officiating.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary