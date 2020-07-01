Mildred "Millie" Grella, 93, went home to be with the Lord on the 7th of February. Her smile, positive spirit and sense of humor will be warmly remembered by all that knew her.
Due to travel and social distancing restrictions, and out of an abundance of caution for everyone's safety (COVID-19), the family will not schedule a formal memorial service. Millie has been laid to rest with her husband at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE.
Millie was born October 23, 1926 in Loup City, Nebraska to Tom and Teresa (Kaminski) Sekutera. She married Edwin S. Grella on August 11, 1947 in Loup City, Nebraska. Mrs. Grella raised their family with her Air Force husband while traveling the world. While in Texas, after her husband retired, she worked as the office manager of ARA Food Service at Austin College for many years. In her retirement, she spent 25 years as a volunteer with AARP helping hundreds prepare their federal taxes each year.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Grella of Granbury, TX; son, Mark Grella and his wife Michele of Granbury, TX; sister, Elaine Garner of Vidor, TX; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Teresa, brothers Jerry and Tom and husband Edwin.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org).
Arrangements were under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 1, 2020.