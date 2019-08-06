Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Georgetown Cemetery
Milton Dean Bardwell


1940 - 2019
Milton Dean Bardwell Obituary
On Saturday, August 3, 2019 the Lord called Milton Dean Bardwell to his heavenly home, on his 79th birthday.
Milton was born August 3, 1940 in Big Spring, Texas, the son of Delbert and Audry (Wiggins) Bardwell. He married the love of his life, Jorene 'Jo' McKnight in 1995. He served his country proudly as a Corporal in the U. S. Marine Corp. On returning home he began a 40 year career in law enforcement. He was a police officer for McKinney Police Department, a Texas State Trooper and later a Deputy for Collin County. Milton was an avid loyal fan of the Texas Longhorns. He enjoyed going fishing, hunting and following the weather. Milton loved the Lord and was a very active member of Collinsville United Methodist Church in Collinsville. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Bardwell leaves behind his family, daughters, Kimberly Long (Jason) of Palmetto, FL; Tiffany Barton (Michael) of Amarillo, TX; step-daughter Ashley Coone (Sheldon) of McKinney, TX; grandchildren, Cameron Barton, Wyatt Barton, Braxton Coone; brothers, Jerry Bardwell of Pottsboro, TX; Hubert Bardwell (Diana) of Allen, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jorene, and sister, Mary Evelyn Bardwell.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Georgetown Cemetery with Pastor Ken Hildebrand officiating.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019
