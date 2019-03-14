Home

Minnie Nichols

Minnie Nichols Obituary
Minnie Nichols, 92 , of Melissa, died Tuesday March 12, 2019.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday March 15 at Stoney Point Cemetery in Melissa., with Bro. Kelly Montgomery officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday March 14 at Scoggins Funeral Home, Van Alstyne
She is survived by her children Gary (Quanda) Nichols, James (Almeta) Nichols, Gayle (Ron) Thrasher, Ricky (Brenda) Nichols, Debbie (Ronny) Terry; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grand children; and sixteen great-great-grand children.
The family gives their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and caregivers for the compassionate care provided by Belltera Nursing Home and Dignity Hospice Service.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
