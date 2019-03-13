Resources More Obituaries for Misti Johnston Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Misti Lu Johnston

Obituary Flowers Misti Lu Johnston, 58 and of Alba, TX was born October 16, 1960 in Great Falls, Montana; graduated Sherman High School in 1978.

Passed away March 8, 2019 under care from her very close friends, family, and hospice.

Misti is preceded in death by her father, Major James Emery Johnston, Jr. whom she adored with all her heart. She is also preceded in death by the love of her life, Dwight Wallace, who passed away very suddenly last fall, just before Misti discovered her own illness.

She is survived by her mother, Martha Ann Johnston (Connor), over whom Misti kept a very close watch in Sherman since Major Johnston passed. Also survived by brothers Jim (Shari), Mark (Becky), and Richard (Shalmir). Especially important to Misti were her nieces and nephews: Amy, TJ, Connor, Nick, Talon, Maddox, Emory, and Zoe.

A memorial celebrating Misti's life will be held in Dallas on Saturday, March 16, from 3-5 PM. Location available through the family. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019