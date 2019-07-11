|
Mittie Louis Lane McKinney, of Sherman, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dannel Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor David Murphy will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her son, Dennis McKinney and wife Kim; daughter, Karen McKinney Sears and husband Fred; sisters, Christine Olds, and Kathleen Currah; sister-in-laws, Sara Lane, Peggy McKinney, Aynur Rahman, and Stella Lane Rawlings; brother-in-laws, Eddy Currah, and Charles McKinney; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 11, 2019