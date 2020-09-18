Mollie Kay (McBride) Jeffers, 69, of Denison Texas, passed away September 12, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer.

Mollie is survived by her family, son, Shane Jeffers and wife, Leslie Jeffers and four grand children. Also, sister in law, Jan Jeffers of Ft Smith, Arkansas; Robert (Jeff) and Linda Jeffers of Pottsboro; Eddie and Linda Kay Jeffers of Richardson. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday September 19, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger Speers officiating.

Mollie remains will be laid to rest with her husband and daughter in Antlers, Oklahoma in a private ceremony at a later date.

