Services for Montresa (Monty) Harrott Moss, 76, of Sherman, who passed away on Tuesday, June 17, 2019, will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home. Pastor Darren Gilbert of Truth Church in Denison will officiate. Interment will follow at Akers Cemetery in Sherman. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, June 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jason Moss, Chris Donahue, Jerry Blakemore, Vernon Ritchey, David Summers, and Paul Burnett.

Monty was born December 15, 1942 in Dallas, to Marshall Alfred and Minnie Broom Harrott. She was the second of six children; Phila, Brenda, Juquita, Laneta, and Bill. She was raised in Dallas and attended Dallas schools. She met the love of her life, Jack Moss, in 1956 and they married and moved all over the DFW area until they settled in Sherman in 1972. They had 3 children; Jackie, Donetta, and Troy. She worked at several businesses around Sherman including Community Hospital and Whopper Stopper. Monty enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loved spending time with her family. She loved watching westerns and crocheting. She always looked forward to Wednesday family dinners, birthday parties, and anytime she was together with her children and grandkids. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Monty is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Joshua and granddaughter Trinket. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jack Moss; 3 children, Jackie Moss and wife Janet of Sadler, Donetta Buck and husband Charles of Sherman, and Troy Moss and Jennifer Moss of Sherman; six grandchildren, Kristi Foust, Amy Houser, Amanda Atkins, Taryn Blackwell, Tori Moss, and Taylee Moss; five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Eli, Daniel, Dylan, and Tatum; and numerous nieces and nephews.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary