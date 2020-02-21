Home

MONTY LYNN WIESE

MONTY LYNN WIESE Obituary
Monty Lynn Wiese, 56 years of age, died February 18, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Monty is survived by his family, Mom, Janet Wiese of Denison, TX; Dad, Robert Wiese of Memphis, TN; Sisters, Shondel McPherson of Denison, TX; Tangina Sanders of Memphis, TN; Amy Feldhacker of Nashville, TN; Brother, John Wiese of Memphis, TN; biological Father, Jerry McAden of Houston, TX and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Monty will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jerry Coffman officiating. Private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020
