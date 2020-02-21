|
Monty Lynn Wiese, 56 years of age, died February 18, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Monty is survived by his family, Mom, Janet Wiese of Denison, TX; Dad, Robert Wiese of Memphis, TN; Sisters, Shondel McPherson of Denison, TX; Tangina Sanders of Memphis, TN; Amy Feldhacker of Nashville, TN; Brother, John Wiese of Memphis, TN; biological Father, Jerry McAden of Houston, TX and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Monty will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jerry Coffman officiating. Private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020