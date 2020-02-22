|
Monty Lynn Wiese, 56 years of age, died February 18, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Monty was born February 26, 1963 in Denison, Texas the son of Robert and Janet (Brown) Wiese. He graduated with the highest scores from Shadowlawn High School in Memphis, Tennessee. Monty was an altar boy at Christ the King Church for many years. After becoming Red Cross Certified he taught swim lessons for many years. Monty worked for 17 years at Albertsons, where he made many friends. He was a kind and loving son, grandson, brother and uncle. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.
Monty leaves behind his beloved family, mom, Janet Wiese of Denison, TX; dad, Robert Wiese of Memphis, TN; sisters, Shondel McPherson of Denison, TX; Tangina Sanders of Memphis, TN; Amy Feldhacker of Nashville, TN; brother, John Wiese of Memphis, TN; biological father, Jerry McAden of Houston, TX and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Mildred Philips, Paul and Florence Wiese, Eldridge and Freddie McAden; and aunt, Regina Nelson Cox.
Funeral service for Monty will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jerry Coffman officiating. Private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Nelson and Bradley Nelson.
Thanks for caring for Monty, Dr. Bruce Maniet, Kyla Metcalf, and Debbie Spegal Harmon.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020