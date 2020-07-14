MONTY MONTGOMERY

December 28, 1956 – June 28, 2020
A light went out in the world on June 28, 2020 when Monty Dale Montgomery Jr. passed away peacefully after suffering with long-term health issues. He was born in Joplin, Mo on December 28, 1956 and graduated from Seneca High School in 1975. He spent the last 21 years residing in Sherman Texas.
Monty's parents Monty Dale Sr. and Sue Jo Stewart-Montgomery preceded him in death. Monty is survived by his brother Mark Montgomery and Carmen Miranda; their daughter Melissa and husband Gino Puzerov, and son Max and wife Tara; brother Scott and wife Dona; their daughter Haylie and husband Joshua Sparks and son Conner; brother Sean and wife Rita, his daughter Cresah and son's Cobey and Colton. He also leaves behind a great niece and nephews, many friends and two doggies, all of whom he loved dearly. His beloved pets have been lovingly adopted by brother Scott and wife Dona.
Monty had a brilliant mind, kind heart and an enormously generous spirit. He was a master of both small talk and the profound. He loved his country and knew American history well. Long talks with him included both vigorous debates and tremendous encouragement. He loved unconditionally and yet always told the truth in love by telling you what he believed you really needed to hear, good or bad. There is a hole in the hearts of those who loved and spoke with him often. There are also many great memories of his heart of gold, his listening ear, his hearty laugh and his dogmatic ways. His sarcastic humor was a source of both frustration and uncontrollable laughter for all those who had the blessed opportunity to encounter him. He never met a stranger.
Monty worked in the hospitality industry as well as inside sales. When others could not get the books to balance, Monty always could and with ease.
Monty always spoke fondly of his childhood memories in Seneca Missouri and initiated a Zoom class reunion just one short month ago. Other precious memories he spoke of often included; time spent with his family, especially the nieces and nephews he was so very proud of; working with his dad as a young boy in the water well drilling business; time with old and dear friends from church and work over the years and numerous new great friends he made along the way; and his days in Tyler Texas especially the evening drives and conversations as the moon rose over the lakes.
A celebration of Monty's life will be announced at a later date on his Facebook page. You may also inquire about celebration updates by contacting Waldo Funeral Home at (903) 893-1101. Meanwhile, we invite you to post your comments and share your love for our dear Monty on his Facebook page and/or the Waldo Funeral Home's obituary page of their website at www.waldofunerhome.com.
Those that knew him know this is not a time for sorrow. Monty would not want us to grieve like those that have no hope. (I Thessalonians 4:13) You can hope and have faith that he now has an opportunity for abundant joy, starting, of course, with a good argument about something, anything. Rest in peace beloved, until we meet again.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to your local animal shelter in Monty's honor.