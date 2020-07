Or Copy this URL to Share

Morgan Richard Shelton JR, age 66, of Whitewright, TX, died at home on Monday, July 6, 2020.

He is survived by his children; April Gilley & Chris Gilley of Frisco, TX, his sister; Terry Turner & K.Y. of Blue Ridge, TX, brother; Brett Knox & Lisa of Farmersville, TX,

The family is planning a memorial service with the date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

