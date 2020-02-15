|
Murray James "Jim" Hancock, Jr. passed away February 4, 2020 at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at The Renaissance in Sherman, TX.
Jim was born May 26, 1933 in Glendale, CA to Murray James, Sr. and Alta (Haniman) Hancock. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in Glendale and attended the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA. He received his Bachelor of General Education at the University of Omaha, NE.
In September, 1956 he received his wings and commission as a pilot in the United States Air Force and his first assignment was to Perrin AFB, Sherman, TX. He proudly served as a pilot and Instructor Pilot of the F-86, T-33, T-37, F-4, C-47, C-123, C-130, and T-29 aircrafts with multiple assignments in the United States, Thailand, and a tour of duty in Vietnam. He received the Meritorious Service Medal for his service as the Operations Center Director, Command and Control Division, Headquarters, United States European Command, Allied Command Europe, Germany. He retired after 20 years of service as a Lt. Colonel with Command Pilot ranking, having accumulated over 5,000 hours of flying. He was a member of The Order of Daedalians.
Following his retirement, Jim continued his tour of the world, traveling by air, land and sea. He was a member of the Flying 58th Squadron from Perrin AFB and always looked forward to the yearly reunions, having organized and hosted many of them. He was a member and served as a volunteer at the Perrin AFB Museum. Jim enjoyed family gatherings and visiting and spending time with his many dear friends, both near and far.
He is survived by his daughters, Christine Marston and husband, Dave, of Hayden, ID; Lisa Fair and husband, Richard, of Sherman, TX; Leslie Jackson and husband, Joe, of Austin, TX. Grandchildren: Leigh Ann Sims and husband, Jimmy Garcia, Lauren Sims and Rachel Fair of Sherman; Kyle Jackson, Beth Jackson and Drew and wife, Elyse, Jackson of Austin; Emily Namanny of Auburn, CA; David Marston of Buckley, WA. Great grandchildren: Jakob Sims, Landrey Perkins, Keeghan Marston-Namanny, Jakob and Sienna Marston-Galarza.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Renaissance and Changing Seasons for their friendship and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perrin Air Force Base Historical Museum, 436 McCullum Ave, Denison, TX 75020.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020