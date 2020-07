Or Copy this URL to Share

DURANT–Myra Gail Lester, 81, of Durant, OK, died Thursday, July 21, 2020 in Calera, OK.

Services and burial will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 9am at Highland Cemetery, Durant, OK with Rev. Patricia Blagg officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown's Funeral Service in Durant, OK.

