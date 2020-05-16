|
Retired USAF MSG Myron "Red" Dee Brown of Silo, OK was born September 28, 1933 in Friendship, New York to Glen Dee Brown and Leona Mae Wales Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Nelson Joseph "Joe", Budd Sherman and Douglas (Doug) Glenn all of New York as well as son, Myron Dee Brown Jr of Holyoke, Massachusetts.
He is survived by his children; son, Curtis Brown of MO and daughters Marianne Azimi, Sherry Lynn Dampf both of OK and Myra Shirley Hart Pike of Fogo, New Foundland. Step-children he raised; Marvin "Mark" Lenard Jr of Denison, TX, Katrina Lenard Espinoza of TX and James Lenard of OK as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandchild, Logan Brent (photo above).
Family held small gathering Saturday celebrating their patriarch while maintaining social distancing. Burial is pending in Podonque Cemetery, Rushford, NY for later in year.
In lieu of flowers or attendance, Red has requested donations be made to heroes at your local Fire Department or that you spend personal time with a Veteran.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2020