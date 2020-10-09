SHERMAN-Mrs. Myrtle Marie Tate,65, of Sherman died Sunday at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Christian Church Fellowship in Denison. Viewing was held Thursday and will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.

She is survived by siblings, Leeora Bryant, Jack Brown, and Larry Goodman; children, Rhonda Goodman, Latice Tate, and Tasana Smith, all from Sherman; and nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

