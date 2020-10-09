1/
MYRTLE MARIE TATE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MYRTLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN-Mrs. Myrtle Marie Tate,65, of Sherman died Sunday at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Christian Church Fellowship in Denison. Viewing was held Thursday and will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by siblings, Leeora Bryant, Jack Brown, and Larry Goodman; children, Rhonda Goodman, Latice Tate, and Tasana Smith, all from Sherman; and nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Memorial service
10:00 AM
New Hope Christian Church Fellowship
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved