1955-2020

Rejoining her forever love Ronnie Tate, Myrtle Tate, 65, of Sherman, flew home to glory Sunday evening where she was also reunited with her mother Dartha and brother Stanley.

She will forever be remembered as a matriarch whose love could be felt from miles away. Everyone who knew her will miss seeing her as she would walk her dogs up and down College Street two to three times a day.

Her smile, her support and her laugh has left an everlasting mark on Texoma. You can feel her presence in the wind and see her heart in the sky. And now, her family revels in her peace just like the calm of the night sky.

Myrtle was born Jan. 2, 1955 in Sherman. She graduated from high school in 1973 and married Ronnie in 1973. Born unto the union, the couple had three daughters, Rhonda "DeeDee" Goodman, Latice Tate and Tasana Tate.

A lifelong caregiver, Myrtle made a career of serving others. She worked in the kitchen at Wilson N. Jones Hospital, at Shady Oaks and at area nursing facilities. She retired from The Renaissance in Sherman.

Myrtle continued to serve outside of work. She could often be found putting all her energy into services unto the Lord at New Hope Christian Church Fellowship in Denison and helping to raise her precious great grands Lyndon, Soldier and Amiza.

Myrtle found joy in taking cruises and spending time with her dogs, Laila and Athena.

Preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, two stepfathers and brothers, Myrtle has left to cherish her memories her children DeeDee, Tice and Tasana; loving stepchildren Christopher Hammond and Deborah "BeBe" Barlow; nine grandchildren including Nikeya Grant, Miesha Willis, Malai Willis, Daya Tate and Nadya Tate; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Leeora Bryant and husband Dale, Jack Brown and wife Maresha, Larry Goodman and wife Sara, loving step sister Jacqueline Blanton and a host of Goodman siblings; and many many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Christian Church Fellowship in Denison. Visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.

In lieu of flowers and visitations to the family, please just reach out to a family member or friend you have not seen in a while and let them know you love them.

