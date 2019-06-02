Services Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman 302 S. Walnut St. Sherman , TX 75090 (903) 893-1172 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman 302 S. Walnut St. Sherman , TX 75090 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM West Hill Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Nadyne Hughes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nadyne (Knight) Hughes

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers As Nadyne Knight Hughes was known by citizens of the human and the angelic spheres to be a woman of thoughtful character and considered decisions, it was also widely anticipated that her greatest trial would confront her when, having heard the clarion call of her Savior to Come Home, she must make a fateful decision She would have to choose whether to leave behind her children and her children's children, to whom she had vowed her leonine protection into eternity, and this is how it happened: for days and nights she struggled between worlds, wishing to go and yet unwilling to surrender, asserting duty over desire, loyal to her soul's integrity.

It was through the inimitably devoted care of Donna Roberts and Izetta Franklin, the loving ministrations of nursing staff at Changing Seasons Home Health, and the great compassion of Heart to Heart Hospice that Nadyne was able to find her way Home on Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019, and to the solace of peace in the arms of her beloved Jimmy. Reports are that peals of thunder and flashes of lightning felt and seen in Sherman, Texas, on May 29, 2019, were but distant echoes of the party Jimmy Hughes threw for his Nad'n in Heaven that afternoon.

Amidst the celestial celebration, stories sprang up about the spunky little hometown girl whose daddy sold furniture and mother scrambled eggs for every school chum who would come into their home on a weekend evening. More stories sailed through the crowd about this charming brunette and her college major in languages, as a step in her quest to translate the history taking place at the League of Nations. One truly jaw-dropping story about Daddy's having put an abrupt end to this one piece of nonsense in his baby girl's dreams. But other stories rolled over the celebration like the capers they were: tales of an attraction since the age of 13 between Nadyne and Jimmy, who would eventually answer the call to share adventures around the entire world; and more reports of their shared commitment to serve their community in whatever capacity presented itself.

Then the ambiance of this celebration quieted in order to give tribute to this beautiful, wise woman, who truly had dwelt for a lifetime in the love of her most dearly beloved and trusted companion, Jesus Christ, with whom her relationship was knowable to anyone who gazed into her steady eyes. In that sweet moment Nadyne surrendered to her utter joy. She was Home!

We on Earth who are lost in the dance of celebratory grief include Nadyne's daughters, Sterling Hughes and Tracy Hughes; her grandchildren, Tara Hughes, Russell Griffin, Rhome Hughes, Chris Griffin, and Jake Figallo; her great-grandchildren, Cody Smith, Juston Smith, Jordan Griffin, Trinity Griffin, Louie Hughes, Gabriel Hughes, Abi Griffin, and Hugh Griffin; and her great-great-grandchild, Lance Smith.

Among those who have welcomed Nadyne home are her son, Skee Hughes, her sister, Fayrene Pedigo, and her parents, Irene and J B Knight.

On Sunday afternoon, June 2, Nadyne's family invite her friends to join us at Dannel Funeral Home, from 2 to 4 in the afternoon, for sharing of reminiscences, tears of grief and joy, and all expressions of love.

On Monday, June 3, at 10 in the morning, we invite you to join us at West Hill Cemetery as we say our last good-byes to Nadyne in her earthly life and sing the joy of her perfect eternal being.

If you would like to commemorate your thoughts of Nadyne, one of her favorite places on earth was the Laity Lodge Ecumenical Retreat Center in the Texas Hill Country, 11756 US-83, Leakey, TX 78873, (830) 315-9230, https://www.laitylodge.org/ She would also be so grateful for you to give a token of love to your own favorite charity. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 2, 2019