Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
West Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadyne Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadyne Knight Hughes


1922 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Nadyne Knight Hughes Obituary
Nadyne Knight Hughes, of Sherman, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at West Hill Cemetery. Dr. Mike Lawson will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by daughters, Sterling Hughes and Tracy Hughes; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Please visit the online registry at www.dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.