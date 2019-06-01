|
Nadyne Knight Hughes, of Sherman, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at West Hill Cemetery. Dr. Mike Lawson will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by daughters, Sterling Hughes and Tracy Hughes; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 1, 2019
