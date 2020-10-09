1/
NANCY ANN MORRIS
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Graveside services for Nancy Ann Morris, 70, of Bonham, will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas, Texas under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Burt will officiate. Nancy passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Bonham Nursing Center.
Nancy is survived by her uncle, Walter Eugene Morris of Gustine, TX; and four cousins, Jimmy Morris (Hazel) of Bonham, TX, Rhonda Hughes (Gary) of Bonham, TX, Jeannie Smith and Arthur Morris both of Lindon, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Swisher Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Home - Bonham
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
