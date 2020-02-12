|
Nancy was born April 26, 1946 to Alton and Sue Davis in Sherman, TX and passed away on February 10, 2020 in Frisco, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Stepp and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Holley Bowman and her husband, Adrian; her son, Donald Mark Stepp and his wife, Keri; sister, Linda Morris and her husband, Larry; niece, Marci Pritchett; grandsons, Carter and Parker Bowman; cousin, Karen Kittrell and her husband, Steve plus many other wonderful close friends and family.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Restland Memorial Park.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020