Nancy Anne Rowland, age 89, of Denison, TX, passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, July 6, 2019. Anne was born on December 14, 1929 in Denison, Texas to Ira F. Sproule and Hester Anne Harding Sproule. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Anne was in the first graduating class of Grayson County College nursing school, then passed her state boards as a registered nurse. She was employed at Texoma Medical Center for 30 years and during that time she worked in the emergency room, ICU, floor nurse and then as house supervisor. Being a nurse was her passion and she loved every moment taking care of her patients. As a young woman Anne enjoyed riding horses, traveling and estate sales.

Anne is survived by her children; son; Mark Rowland & Carrie of Pottsboro, TX, their children, Whitney & Stevey Perkins, Briana & Manfred McCollum , son; Patrick Rowland & Anna of Pottsboro, TX, their children, Brandon & Kelley Rowland, Jarrod & Kristi Rowland, grandchildren; Angie & Mike Gallegos, Jason & Marcey Rowland, Reagan Rowland & Clinton Rowland, twenty great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Ira & Hester Sproule, three sons; Brian Rowland, Bruce Rowland & Harold Lynn Rowland.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Church with Father Stephen Mocio officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Family & friends visitation with Rosary will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Rowland, Jarrod Rowland, Jason Rowland, Stevey Perkins, Manfred McCollum & Kurt Wells.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

The family would like to especially thank caregivers, Peggy, Susie, Burnis and Connie. Also a special thank you to the nurses of Hospice of Grayson County.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.