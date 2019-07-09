|
|
|
Nancy Anne Rowland, 89, of Denison, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her residence in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St.Patrick Church in Denison. Father Stephen Mocio will officiate. A family visitation and Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at American Funeral Service Chapel in Denison. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Rowland and Carrie of Pottsboro, and Patrick Rowland and Anna of Pottsboro; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St.Patrick Church in Denison.
Please visit the online registry at wwww.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 9, 2019