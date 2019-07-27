Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
Nancy Claborn, 61, of Durant, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Plano.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel in Durant. Brother Tommy Green will officiate.
She is survived by her husband Joe Claborn; daughter, Stacy Bundrant of Durant; brother, Jimmie Franklin King Jr. of Fort Wayne, IN; sister, Rose Ann Arnold of Durant; and three grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 27, 2019
