Nancy E. Clark, 82, of Pilot Point, died Sunday March 24, 2019 at Pilot Point Care Center.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jerald Garner, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior of services at the funeral home.
She is survived by her daughters Ann Shin paugh, Lynn Cassita and Sharon Waller; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
