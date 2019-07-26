|
Nancy Elaine Tracy, 79, of Denison, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Gainesville.
There will be a graveside service held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Pastor Danny Wood will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her daughters, Charwyn 'Wendy' Brown of Thackerville, and Vickie Bischof of Omaha, NE; sister, Kay Clark of Denison; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 26, 2019