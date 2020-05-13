|
|
Nancy Lou Schnur Griggs was born on May 8, 1941 in New Brighton, PA to the Rev. Paul N. Schnur (1905-2001) and Lauretta Kendrick Schnur (1905-1998) and spent her childhood in Freeport and Irwin, PA. She graduated from Wittenberg University in 1964, served as a Lutheran deaconess for several years, taught school in Ohio, and later attended Bethany Fellowship Bible and Missionary School in Minneapolis.
Nancy married Henry Edward Griggs (1922-1981) on Nov 21, 1972 in Pittsburgh, PA. They resided in Dickinson, ND.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Beverly Griggs, Colette Shae, and Alberto Griggs and his wife Vicki Griggs. Colette Shae has four children of whom are Gage Shae and his wife Alexius Shae, Madison Shae, Morgan Shae, and Chase Shae. Alberto and Vicki have three children, Joi Carter, Heidi Spradlin, and Megan Moore. Nancy also has numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Kathryn (Schnur) Gibson of St. Petersburg, FL.
Nancy enjoyed leading women in the Proverbs 31 ministry and made many friends through this. She enjoyed reading, journaling, and loving the Lord. She was a quiet person who smiled easily. The last two years of her life she lived in Sherman, Texas where she was active in New Beginning Fellowship Church. Pastor Wallace and Heather Rains, along with Nancy's best friend, Gail Carlisle, befriended Nancy and lovingly cared for her and brought her much joy. A special thank you to them from the family for blessing her life.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 13, 2020