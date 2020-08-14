Narvin Ray Alexander was born February 11, 1940 at Crosbyton, Texas to Mendal Narvin
Alexander and Lue Frances Barnett Alexander. He passed away on August 10, 2020 at his home in Whitewright surrounded by his family.
Narvin married Patricia Ray Clark on July 26, 1961. Together they raised their two daughters. He and Pat loved to travel the country. They were married for 59 years.
Narvin graduated from ETSU in Commerce with a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering.
He later went to work at E-Systems/Raytheon in Greenville, Texas, retiring after 34 years. Narvin was a gifted man with a variety of interests. He enjoyed golfing, and he loved restoring antique clocks and pocket watches. He loved to support his grandchildren in all their activities. He was active in his community, a member of the Lions Club and school board member. He was a long time member of the Whitewright Church of Christ and an Elder. He is survived by his wife, Pat Alexander; daughters, Debbie Pittman (Reid) and Deanna Robinson (Gregg) all of Whitewright; grandchildren, Dustin Pittman (Callie), Lindsay Proudfoot (Tim), Dane Robinson, Gracie Robinson; great-granddaughter, Caisley Pittman; sister, Kay England (James) of Denison; sisters-in-law, Barbara Flanagan of Leonard, Peggy Chandler (Ray) of Leonard, Donna Gray (Tom) of Trenton; aunts, Myrtle Watson and Dorothy Barnett; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he considered as family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held 2:30PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Church of Christ, Whitewright, Texas. Frazier Conley and Richard Williams will officiate. Song Leader will be Jackson Meyer. Interment will follow at Vittitoe Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas. Pallbearers will be James England, Eddie McCartney, Jason McCartney, Rob Meyer, Bob Darwin, Kelly Selman, Ryan Dockery and Allen Layman. A visitation will be held Sunday from 1:30PM until service time at 2:30PM at the church. Memorials may be made to the Church of Christ, 606 S. Carter St., Whitewright, TX 75491 or to Home Hospice of Grayson County, 505 W. Center Street, Sherman, TX 75090
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com