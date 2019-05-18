Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Pecan Grove Cemetery
Industrial Blvd and highway 5,
McKinney, TX
Natalie Mae Block

Natalie Mae Block Obituary
Natalie Mae Block was delivered at 20 weeks gestational in McKinney.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 20 at Pecan Grove Cemetery, Industrial Blvd and highway 5, McKinney, TX 75069. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Alstyne.
She is survived by her parents, John and Chelsey Block; and her brothers, William and Benjamin.
Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 18, 2019
