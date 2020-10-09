Nathan Mordechai Stone, 25, of Sherman passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Nathan was born October 31, 1994 in Sherman, TX to Ann Harris and Tony Stone II. Nathan went to Sherman High School.

He had a heart of gold, extremely loving, selfless, and always putting his children before himself. He was a loving father, son, brother, and nephew. His loss will run as deep as the trenches of the earth. With a smile that was felt across the room and hugs that radiated love. Nathan made an impact on everyone he came across. We are blessed to have beautiful memories of him, and we will miss him dearly. Nathan most of all enjoyed being a father to his kids. He loved working on cars and skate boarding. Nathan also loved motorcycles. He loved being with family and friends. Nathan had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He will be truly missed!

Nathan is survived by his kids, Alba Jo Stone and Oliver Reed Stone, parents, mother, Ann Harris and Cory Coble of Old Allison, Ok; father, Tony Stone II and Nikki of Cameron, TX, brothers, Allan Stone of Sherman, TX , Lucas and wife Taylor Stone of Denison, TX, Tyler Stone of Rosebud, TX, Wyatt Stone of Cameron, TX, Waylon Stone of Cameron, TX, Kyle Shaw of Wylie, TX, and sister, Brianna Bentley Pottsboro, TX.

A Family night will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00PM.

