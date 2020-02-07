|
Nathan Williams, a loving husband, father, friend and a man of God passed away at home in Calera, Oklahoma on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at the age of 44.
Funeral services for Nathan Williams will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, 2:00 PM at the Sherman Victory Life in Sherman, Texas with Lee Armstrong, Zach Bachues, Seth Swindall officiating. Following will be internment at Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.
Nathan Williams is survived by his wife, Cecily (Charlene) Williams of the home. Daughters: Caitlin Marie Wood of Milburn, Oklahoma, Rayelyn Faith Whitson of Calera, Oklahoma. Sons: Joshua Kayle Williams of Milburn, Oklahoma and Hadyn Matthews Burns of Wynoka, Oklahoma: two Grandchildren: Father, Terry and wife Brenda Williams of Utica, Oklahoma. Mother, Carla Jean McDaniel (Butler) and husband Calvin McDaniel of Denison, Texas. Brother, Robert Eugene Williams of Lawton, Oklahoma. Brothers in Christ: Jonathan Smith of Kenefic, Oklahoma and Jeremy Smith of Wapanucka, Oklahoma. Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OK is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020