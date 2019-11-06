|
Nelda Compton, 84, died Saturday, November 2, 2019.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Kemp Baptist Church in Kemp. Roger Spears and Henry Shelton will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kemp Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her children, Jerry Dowd of Bonham, Tommy Dowd of Yuba, and Hope Hutchings of Yuba; siblings, Dale Dunegan, Stanley Dunegan, and Muriel Dansby; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019