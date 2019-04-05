Home

Nelda Faye Dixon, age 83, of Bonham, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m.Saturday, April 6, at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, interment will be held at Willow Wild Cemetery.
She is survived by her children Lori Dixon Laza and Rudy Dixon; three grandchildren,and one great-grand child.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Nelda Faye Dixon to the -International Headquarters 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 or Houston 6977 Main St. Houston, TX 77030 you can also call 844-739-0849 or via web at
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 5, 2019
