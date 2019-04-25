Nelda Marie (McConnell) Price, age 86, of Gunter, Texas, passed away on

April 22, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She was born in Gunter, Texas, November 4, 1932, to James Clinton McConnell

and Gazzie Camillia (Harmon) McConnell. On August 30, 1952, she married the

love of her life, Earl Doyle Price, in Denison, Texas. Nelda loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed making arts and crafts of all kinds and spent many hours coloring with her grandkids. She especially enjoyed playing card games as long as she could win.



Nelda is survived by her three children, Kevin Price and wife, Cheryl, of Gunter, Texas, Karen Perkins and husband, Danny, of Gunter, Texas, and Kim Wade and husband, Vince, of Lavon, Texas; grandchildren Kerry Price, Zachary Price and wife, Claire Gibbs, Preston Thomas, Coby Thomas, James Thomas, Cory Perkins and wife, Heather, Price Ferrell and wife, Reagan, Kimberly Ferrell, Cade Ferrell and fiancé, Kelsey Nelson, Natalie Ward, Stephanie Chambers, Gabriel Ferrell, Valerie Keasler, Bailey Asmar and husband, Tyler, Delaney Wade, Kendall Wade and Ryan McLain; three great-grandchildren Hannah Perkins, Huxley Perkins, and Autumn Marie Price; and her beloved sister and best friend, Iva Jenkins.



Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Price; her 7 brothers and her 4 sisters; and her parents J.C. and Gazzie McConnell.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Gunter, 99 Gentle Creek Lane, Gunter, Texas 75058. Pastor Scott Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at Whitaker Cemetery Gunter, Texas.



The family suggests memorials be made to Southwest Transplant Alliance. https://organ.org/how-we-are-funded/ Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary