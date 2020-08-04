Nelda Strawn of McKinney, Texas passed away on July 29, 2020 at the age of 83 years old.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Reba and Paul McCuller; daughter, Veta Smith; son, Butch Smith; and her 11 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great Great Grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Visitation and funeral will be this weekend to celebrate Nelda's life and open only to family due to COVID 19.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.

