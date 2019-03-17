September 25, 1940 – March 14, 2019

Sue Webster, 78, of Sherman went to meet her Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Friendship United Methodist Church in Sherman. Pastor Roy Spore will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Friendship Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church an hour prior to the service.

Sue was born to Ralph and Geneva Moore on September 25, 1940 and had a beloved sister, Doris Harrington. She grew up in Sherman, moved to San Diego in 1967 to raise her family, returned to Sherman in 1996 to care for her mother, and then moved to Irving in 2010 to help raise her grandson, Ryan. She enjoyed frequent visits with her grandsons, Tyler and Cooper, in California. Family and friends meant everything to Sue, and she was a devoted mother, doting grandmother and caring friend. She was kind and compassionate to everyone she met and had a beautiful, sweet disposition. Her spirit will live on in the family that she loved and cared for all of her time on this Earth. She was a tremendous influence on her daughters and grandsons and was beloved by all. She will be greatly missed.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and David Taffe of Irving, TX and Karen and Bobby Smitheran of San Diego, CA and her grandsons Ryan Taffe (14) and Tyler (14) and Cooper (8) Smitheran. You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com. Sue was a great lover of animals as well as people, and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sue's name to Texas A&M Foundation - College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (vetmed.tamu.edu/giving). Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary