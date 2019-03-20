|
|
|
Services for Nelda Sue Webster (Moore) will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Friendship United Methodist Church in Sherman with Pastor Roy Spores officiating. The Family will greet friends starting at 12:00 noon at the church. Interment will follow the service at Friendship Cemetery.
Sue is survived by daughters and son-in-laws, Jennifer and David Taffe and Karen and Bobby Smitheran, and three grandsons.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home. You may sign the online guest book at dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More