POTTSOBORO-Nellie (Nell) Faye Jacobs, 89, died at her residence in Princeton, Texas on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Public visitation (come and go) will be 1-6 pm Wednesday at Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel.

DUE TO COVID-19, MASKS WILL BE MANDATORY AT BOTH VISITATION AND GRAVESIDE SERVICE.

Graveside services will be 10 am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald Eugene Jacobs of McKinney, TX and George Michael Jacobs of Woodbridge, VA; daughter, Cathy Myers of Princeton, TX; six grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

