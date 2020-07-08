1/1
NELLIE FAYE "NELL" JACOBS
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NELLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POTTSBORO-Nellie Faye Jacobs "Nell" passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Princeton Medical Lodge in Collin County, Texas at the age of 89.
Nell was born on July 22, 1930 in Trinity, Texas, the daughter of Sam Vinson and Florence Gertrude (Dunaway) Sanford and the youngest of seven children. She was a graduate of Trinity High School.
Francis Columbus "Frank" Jacobs and Nell were married on May 8, 1949 in Groveton, TX. She moved around the world 22 times as a military dependent while Frank was in the United States Air Force, then they settled in Pottsboro, TX for many years and Nell worked for the post office as a rural route mail carrier, retiring in 1995.
She was a homemaker, cooking great meals and spending time with family and friends and fishing as often as she could. She survived breast cancer three times and was of the Baptist faith.
Nell is survived by her sons, Ronald Eugene Jacobs and his wife, Jaquita of McKinney, TX and George Michael Jacobs and his wife, Patricia of Woodbridge, VA; daughter, Frances Cathleen "Cathy" Myers and her husband, Glen of Princeton, TX; six grandsons and one great granddaughter, all of whom will miss her and loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank.
Public visitation (come and go) will be 1-6 pm Wednesday at Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel.
DUE TO COVID-19, MASKS WILL BE MANDATORY AT BOTH VISITATION AND GRAVESIDE SERVICE.
Graveside services will be 10 am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery with Reverend Jody Shires, Sr. officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Georgetown Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel
511 W Fm 120
Pottsboro, TX 75076
(903) 786-6316
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved