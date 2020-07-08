POTTSBORO-Nellie Faye Jacobs "Nell" passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Princeton Medical Lodge in Collin County, Texas at the age of 89.
Nell was born on July 22, 1930 in Trinity, Texas, the daughter of Sam Vinson and Florence Gertrude (Dunaway) Sanford and the youngest of seven children. She was a graduate of Trinity High School.
Francis Columbus "Frank" Jacobs and Nell were married on May 8, 1949 in Groveton, TX. She moved around the world 22 times as a military dependent while Frank was in the United States Air Force, then they settled in Pottsboro, TX for many years and Nell worked for the post office as a rural route mail carrier, retiring in 1995.
She was a homemaker, cooking great meals and spending time with family and friends and fishing as often as she could. She survived breast cancer three times and was of the Baptist faith.
Nell is survived by her sons, Ronald Eugene Jacobs and his wife, Jaquita of McKinney, TX and George Michael Jacobs and his wife, Patricia of Woodbridge, VA; daughter, Frances Cathleen "Cathy" Myers and her husband, Glen of Princeton, TX; six grandsons and one great granddaughter, all of whom will miss her and loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank.
Public visitation (come and go) will be 1-6 pm Wednesday at Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel.
DUE TO COVID-19, MASKS WILL BE MANDATORY AT BOTH VISITATION AND GRAVESIDE SERVICE.
Graveside services will be 10 am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery with Reverend Jody Shires, Sr. officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
