NELLIE SUE MILLER
VAN ALSTYNE, TX–Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the age of 80, surrounded and supported by her family and caregivers during her last days, NELLIE SUE MILLER passed peacefully from this life at her home in Van Alstyne, TX.
Nellie Sue was born July 28, 1940, in Quinton, OK to Omas James and Arie Mae "Ira" Mackey. Nellie Sue and her family later moved to Memphis, TX, and it was there that she meet her husband to be, Hollis Dale Miller. Nellie Sue and Hollis were married on March 21, 1959 in Van Alstyne, TX and celebrated 60 years of marriage before his passing in 2019. She loved him dearly.
Nellie Sue unconditionally loved her family. Devoting her time and never-ending strength to putting other's needs ahead of her own. This remained true to the end. She passed on the lessons of right from wrong to the younger generation more often with a very effective look and short conversation than with words of criticism or scorn. She helped you to understand rather than just correct. She..., as a great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, daughter, sister and friend, will be missed dearly.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her brothers, Mack Mackey and his spouse Del, Phillip Mackey and his spouse Donna; sisters, Cowetta McMurry and Margaret Phelps; son, Alan Dale Miller and his spouse Lisa; daughter, Cynthia Ann Wall; grandsons, Dakota Dale Miller and his spouse Ashley, Thomas Chase Alan Wall and his spouse Rebecca, Dylan Aubrey Miller and his spouse Stephany, Aaron Joseph Smithwick and his spouse Aubrey; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Yvonne Miller and Brittnye Kay Burks and her spouse Joe; great-grandchildren, Dallas, Amari, Rylee, Cash, Emmitt, Ariel, Madelyn, Brody, Luna, Luca, Dean and Jett.
Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband Hollis Dale Miller; brothers, Bobby Blaggs, Richard Mackey and Terry Mackey; sisters, Dorothy Blaggs and June Stuckey.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Services to be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with interment to follow at Van Alstyne Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Scoggins Funeral Home located at 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. Phone number: 903-482-5225. You may also sign the online register at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
