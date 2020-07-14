Nelson Moore died on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Durant, Oklahoma.
Nelson is survived by his daughter DeAnna Moore of New Orleans, Louisiana. His son Jerod Moore of Greenville, Texas. Five grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Verline Hudson of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Alice Faye Turner of Midwest, Oklahoma, Linda Dowdell of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Aleta Bryant of Kinta, Oklahoma, and Helen Sims of Waynesville, Missouri.
The family ask that during this time they appreciate your thoughts and prayers, but to stay safe during COVID- 19 it would be best to have private family service only, along with still practicing social distancing.
You will be able to watch the live stream service for Nelson Moore on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 2:00pm on Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home Facebook Page. https://www.facebook.com/hcmfh