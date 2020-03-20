|
|
SHERMAN–Nicholas "Nick" Peter Sollenne Jr. was transformed from his humanly body to his Heavenly body on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nick was born on November 16, 1930 to Nicholas Peter Sollenne Sr. and Margaret Sollenne (nee DeMatteis) in Lyons, New York. He was reared Catholic and always remembered the tenants of his faith.
Nick joined the United States Air Force on December 29, 1950 in Rochester, New York, as a Basic Airman. He was Honorably discharged to retirement as a Staff Sergeant (SSGT) on January 31, 1971. He was variously stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas; Perrin Air Force Base in Denison, Texas; Los Angeles in El Segundo, California; and Andrews Air Force Base in Camp Springs, Maryland. He proudly served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
While cruising the streets of Sherman, Texas one evening with some of his Air Force buddies, he met the love of his life Elizabeth Jean Vaught. They were married on September 12, 1953 and subsequently welcomed 5 little bundles of joy into the world – Nicky, Karen, Richard, David and Betsy.
Nick is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brothers and sisters (Bill, Peter, Non and Dasch) and his much beloved son Richard Vaught Sollenne Sr; and his mother- and father and father in law Paul Titus Vaught and Lucille Mathis Vaught. He is survived by his children, Nicholas Peter Sollenne III, M.D., Ph D. (Stacy) of Bellaire, Texas; Karen Jean Sollenne Richardson of Denison, Texas, Robert David Sollenne (Karen) of Humble, Texas; and Elizabeth "Betsy" Lucille Sollenne Serrao (Desmond) of Las Vegas, Nevada; as well as his daughter in law Barbara Andrews Sollenne of Sherman, Texas, who lived with him and Betsy for several years following the death of his son Richard. He is also survived by grandchildren Angela Jean Richardson, Bradley David Sollenne, Leah Ruth Sollenne, Richard Vaught Sollenne Jr, and John Breedlove. Also surviving are nine great grandchildren,
After the death of his wife, Nick went to live with his daughter, Betsy, who took him on a wild ride. From 2012 to 2019, they lived in Greenville, Texas, Rockwall, Texas, Brownsville, Texas, Harlingen, Texas, Parrish, Florida, Bradenton, Florida, and finally Las Vegas, Nevada. He loved to travel to travel; some of his favorite places were Branson, Missouri, Shreveport, Louisiana; and Washington, D.C. While in Louisiana, he visited Barksdale Air Force Base where he was able to see a display of United States war airplanes, bringing back many memories. In Washington, D.C., he visited the Vietnam Memorial, reminiscently running his hands over the black granite walls the engraved names of those lost, many of whom were his friends. Also humbling to him were his visits to Arlington National Cemetery and the solemnity of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Some of the most favorite things he did was watching the Harlem Globetrotters in person, standing on the 50 yard line at the Cowboys Stadium, going to the Texas State Fair and the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Nick was one of those people who never met a stranger. He loved to shop at Kroger's in Rockwall; when he would come in, the staff would yell "NICK!", as he became a part of the family (and one of their biggest spenders). He once became missing while on a public outing. In looking for him, he was found playing with a group of kids.
Nick began experiencing ill health in 2018. During this time, and especially the last six months of his life, his son in law, Desmond, a retired critical care nurse, provided almost total care to him. The love and care shown to him is incomparable. Many thanks also to Nathan Adelson Inpatient Hospice in Las Vegas, whose care allowed him to pass into the Heavenly arms of God in peace.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 21st at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Nick will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.
Funeral services are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas at 619 N. Travis Street, Sherman, Texas 75090.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020