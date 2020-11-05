Ms. Nicole Dionne Luper was born January 2, 1972 in Denison, TX.
After attending Denton Development Center, Nicole joined Community Access Services while living in Lubbock, TX for several years before moving to Sherman TX. She would later move to Greenville, TX under the care of Community Access. Nicole was a member of Antioch Baptist Church; she loved to hear the choir sing. She loved listening to her old school music; she definitely loved her sweets!!! But more than anything she loved coming home to spend time with her mother, Maudia Flowers and family.
Nicole was preceded in death by her great grandparents Rev. JT & Thelma Fennell; Grandmother, Bessie Lee Hughes; Aunts Christine Hubert and Lois Henry; and Uncles Willie C and John Calvin Luper.
She is survived by her Parents Herbert and Maudia (Cookie) Flowers, Sisters Kimberly Baker of Denison, TX and Misty Flowers of Garland, TX; Nephews Braelyn Baker and Caleb Flowers both of Denison, Texas; Special Caregiver Archele Oliver and a host of other family and friends.
Nicole ascended to her eternal home Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Hunt Memorial Hospital in Greenville, Texas at the age of 48 following a sudden illness.
A public viewing will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. at Waldo Funeral Home, Sherman (come and go) also public viewing will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. in the Antioch Baptist Church, 700 W. Walker St. Denison, where Rev. Manuel Gardner will serve as Host Pastor. Graveside rites will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Denison with Rev. Michael Braxton officiating at 12 (noon) Saturday.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
